Opening of new £250,000 play park

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has unveiled a new £250,000 children’s play park at Tannaghmore Gardens and Rare Breed Animal Farm in Craigavon.

The attraction is popular with schools and families all year round, with a rare breeds animal farm, maze, and now a large play park complete with zip line, play tower, wheelchair accessible inclusive in-ground trampoline, and forest-themed eight-person group seesaw.

Anna Lavery and Jack Scullion from St Patrick's Primary School, Aghacommon show the Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, how to use the brand new zipline at Tannaghmore Gardens, Craigavon.

Children from local schools attended the launch and having put forward their suggestions during the design process they were delighted to see their ideas incorporated into the final designs, ensuring the attraction is suitable for local needs.

The district play area, is tailored for specific age groups with areas for young children and toddlers, as well as more challenging play equipment, such as a zip line and snake rope swing, for older children and teenagers.

The play park renovation makes the area an even more attractive destination for locals and, with its convenient location just off the M1, it is attractive for visitors from outside the borough.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “It is wonderful to see the children so excited and enjoying the new play park in Tannaghmore.

Children try out the new play park facility at Tannaghmore Gardens.

“This district play park represents the largest ever investment this council has made in fixed play. I am delighted to see it open now just before school finishes so that children will be able to enjoy it all summer.”

The £250,000 investment is part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s £4.75m Play Strategy 2018-2026.

The eight-year strategy puts ABC Council at the forefront of health, recreation and leisure in Northern Ireland, actively championing play to help improve understanding of its critical importance to children and young people.

Anna, Oli, Matthew and Sean from St Patrick's Primary School, Aghacommon making the most of the new in-ground trampoline at Tannaghmore Gardens.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council's brand new �250,000 district play park in Tannaghmore Gardens.

Forest-themed inclusive accessible 8-person group seesaw at the brand new �250,000 district play park in Tannaghmore Gardens.