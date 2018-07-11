Orangemen stepping out for the Twelfth

Lurgan’s Orangemen make for Loughgall tomorrow for the Annual Twelfth celebrations.

As has become the norm the parade has been re-reouted from its notified route and is prohibited from entering William Street - passing instead around the back of the church at Church Place staying to the right of the traffic island.

The parade is scheduled to move off from Brownlow House at 8am moving along Windsor Avenue to perform a U Turn at Mechanics Institute/Union Street junction moving into Market Street and Church Place back to Market Street, High Street, Queen Street to perform a U turn at the junction of Avenue Road back into Queen Street, turning left into Malcolm Road to Russell Drive.

The return parade is due at 4.15pm.

Meanwhile, Donaghcloney will play host to the annual demonstration for County Down’s Orangemen.

It see the culmination of a week of events to celebrate the run up to the Twelfth.

Tonight (Wednesday), a family fun evening will commence from 7pm. It will feature bouncy castles, funfair amusements, stalls, face painters, highland dancers, Lambeg drums and Ulster-Scots and gospel music.

This event will be located centrally in the village. At 10pm a fireworks display will be held. Car parking will be available in fields on the approach to the village.

This event has been part funded by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

For further details on any of the above, please contact:- 07756 286 740 or 07899 961 420 or e-mail: donaghcloney@hotmail.com

The main 12th demonstration hosted by Lower Iveagh West No 8 District will commence from the assembly field located on the Moygannon Road at 12 noon and proceed through the village to the Drumlin Road demonstration field.

Lurgan Royal Black District will be Bangor bound on Friday for their annual Thirteenth Parade.

Again the Parades Commission has imposed a number of restrictions on the parade - including rerouting them away from William Street.

The parade is scheduled to leave Brownlow House at 9.30am on Friday. The return parade is due to start at 7.45pm.