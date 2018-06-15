Organisers gear up for Waringstown cavalcade

The annual Waringstown Cavalcade in aid of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund takes place on Friday evening of June 29 from 5.30pm.

With over 500 entrants last year the organisers are confident that there will be something of interest for all ages.

Owners of Vintage and Classic vehicles are very welcome with all funds raised invested in research and treatment of kidney disease directly for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

This year the show is dedicated to the memory of Walter and Josie Kerr MBE who founded the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. Walter and Josie started the Waringstown Cavalcade back in 1972.

The organisers would like to make a special call for all classic Mercedes cars and Massey Ferguson tractors. This year is the 60th anniversary of the ‘Red’ Massey Ferguson tractor and members of the Friends of Ferguson Heritage will be in attendance. As always, all other makes of classic cars, lorries, motorbikes and tractors will be very welcome at the event.

For further information or entry forms contact Mrs Anne Hyland on 028406 62131 or visit www.kidneyresearchni.com.