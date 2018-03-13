Organising your St Patrick’s Day? Check out the times and places of these local parades

It’s sure to be a superb St Patrick’s Day this weekend with a number of parades to take place across Lurgan and the outlaying areas.

Up first in Lurgan is the St Peter’s GAA Club with around 200 taking part in the parade which is due to start at 11am from Lower North Street.

St Patricks Day Parade in Lurgan''Photo No11

The parade is due to travel along Kilmaine Street, Brownlow Terrace, Ulster Street, North Street and back to Lower North Street.

Next is the parade by St Pauls GFC Lurgan starting at noon from Glenholme Avenue.

The parade will travel along Glenholme Park, Downshire Avenue, Taghnevan Walk, Richmond Gardens, Alisbury Park, Old Portadown Road, Gilpinstown Road, Riverglade Court, Old Portadown Road and finishing at the club in Drumlin Drive

by 1pm.

If you fancy an earlier parade then head out to Aghagallon to St Marys GAC Aghagallon.

The parade starts at 10.15am at Cranagh Hall and follows along White Hall Road, Lurgan Road, Left towards Aghagallon Village and into St Patricks Chapel grounds at around 11am.

Derrymacash always puts on a great show for St Patrick’s Day and led by Wolfe Tones GAA Club the parade will be starting at 11.10am at St Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash.

The parade will head down the Derrymacash Road and end at the Wolf Tone GAA Club for around 12:30

Derrytrasna’s parade will be led by the famous St Mary’s Pipe Band which is sure to attract a lot of visitors.

Organised by Derrytrasna Community Group the parade will leave Sarsfields Hall at 11:30 on Saturday morning heading out towards Hall Rampart, Derrytrasna Main Road and end up at St Mary’s Chapel,

Their return route will begin at 13:15 from the Chapel along the same route back to Sarsfield’s Hall.

St Michaels GFC will be hosting their St Patrick’s Day parade in Magheralin on Saturday starting at 11am at the Belfast Road.

The route will turn right onto Ballymacbredan Rd Magheralin and finish at St Michaels GFC on Ballymacbredan Rd

With the Magheralin Samba band the parade is expecting around 350 participants as well as hundreds of supporters.

And at Allenhill Park there will be a special St Patrick’s Day event from 12-3pm. It will feature an interactive fun day with face-painting and music and much more.