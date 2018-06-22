‘Our Back Yard’ music festival set for Gilford

The ‘Our Back Yard’ music festival returns on Saturday, June 30, with a stellar line-up.

The festival takes place at 67 Plantation Road, Gilford.

Acts on the bill include Hunkpapa, Petty Youth, Beauty Sleep, Anna’s Number, The Twisted Sisters, Boss Sound Manifesto and The Vals.

With camping also available you have an opportunity to relax in the beautiful Armagh countryside and enjoy refreshment supplied by the Gilford Inn, who will be supplying a full bar facility as well as gourmet food from Armagh’s Street Dogs.

Noreen’s Nettles will be making a return appearance for you to sample her homemade nettle products, also there will be a vintage clothes stall to browse plus more.

Gates open at 3pm and tickets are available at Eventbrite - follow this link https://www.facebook.com/ourbackyardfestival/?fref=mentions

Chez Nobody in Lurgan are running a handy bus service. The bus will be leaving their premises on Union St, Lurgan at 3pm.