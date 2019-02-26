Paid for Dominoes pizza with fake £50

A 19-year-old woman paid for a takeaway with a fake £50 note, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Leia Callaghan, Meadowbrook, Craigavon, was fined £100 for tendering the note which she knew to be counterfeit on August 5 last year.

The court heard the Dominoes delivery was paid for by the defendant who handed over a £50 note and was given £30 in change.

When the injured party noticed the money was counterfeit he went back and Callaghan handed back the £30 and said she did not have money to pay the £20.

As well as the fine a compensation order was made for £20.