Panto fun with The Snow Queen

Lurgan Panto is back - oh yes it is! - and after two extremely successful years with Aladdin and Cinderella, Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre is proud to present this year’s instalment, The Snow Queen.

Written, produced and directed by local man Simon Hylands for the third year in a row, the group are delighted to be back and extending their run over two weeks, adding two extra shows.

Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre members get ready to perform The Snow Queen.

Simon said: “It’s wonderful having the opportunity to write something and see it come together onstage and we are thrilled to be doing eight performances this year.

“If you enjoyed the previous two years you won’t be disappointed and can expect to see the same delightful characters, quick wit, entertaining singing and dancing and colourful scenery.

“The Snow Queen is a great fairy tale and a little less well known so it’s nice to try something a little bit different while maintaining all the elements of panto that make it such a popular choice at Christmas time.”

The story follows the adventures of heroine Gerda (Sophie Gilmour/Rebecca Morrison) who’s best friend Kurt (Andrew Molloy) finds himself with a frozen heart after a piece of cursed glass finds his eye during a snow storm sent by the wicked Snow Queen (Jordon Ewart).

Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre will perform The Snow Queen as this year's pantomime production.

Able to take full advantage of the boy’s condition, the Snow Queen sends henchwoman Dinkla the Dwarf (Joanne Gillespie/Amie Martin) to kidnap him. When his friends discover he is gone, Gerda leads them on an icy adventure to rescue him.

Chilly Charlie, (Alex Morrow) the local ice cream man, Frigid Brigid, (Anna Chambers/Emma Lynas) the postwoman, and his father, Brigadier Benumb (Peter McCormack) pledge to help Gerda find him.

Of course, no panto is complete without the elusive dame and this year Ian Davidson will be playing Mrs Freezeasy.

The group are delighted to be offering the opportunity for their Youth Theatre to participate in yet another production, and 15 of their youth members will be taking part as chorus, as well as two members, Jenny Forker and Clare Costa playing the role of good fairy, Jack Frost.

Cast members from the Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre's production of The Snow Queen.

At just £5 a ticket, seats are selling fast and limited seating is available for some performances already, so be sure to call into the town hall or check out www.eventbrite.co.uk to get yours before they’re gone.

Members of Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre who are set to perform in The Snow Queen.