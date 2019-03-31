Parents ‘terrified’ after attempted abduction of a six year old girl

Police have issued an appeal after an attempted abduction of a little girl in Co Armagh.

The parents of the six-year-old girl are distraught after a man apparently climbed through a window and attempted to abduct the child.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson described it as a ‘disturbing incident’ in the early hours of Saturday morning in Drumbeg, Craigavon.

He said: “A mum with kids in bed alongside her was woken between 2:30am and 2:45am to find a man standing over the end of her bed.

“Nothing was said, or taken, but when challenged by an understandably terrified home owner, he ran off down the stairs and out the front door. We believe he entered through an open upstairs window.

“He is described as a while male skinhead, tall, late 20s, wearing a cream shirt and blue jeans.

“This would be a petrifying ordeal for anyone, but more so for a parent with children to protect.

“If you were in the area last night and saw anyone matching that description in or around the estate, please call us on 101.

“Someone out there must have seen something. There is a mum out there who will no doubt lie awake tonight worrying. Help us keep her safe. Help us find out who is responsible.

“The incident number is 705 of today, 30/03/19.”