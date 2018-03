Passers-by have been hailed as lifesavers after an incident at the Bann Bridge in Portadown today (Friday, March 23).

It’s understood members of the public stepped in to stop a person from jumping off the bridge.

An eyewitness said the passers-by were holding on to a person who was on the river side of the fence on the Bann Bridge until the emergency services arrived.

Police and the Fire and Rescue Service were quickly on the scene.