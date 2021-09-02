It is understood the NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call to an incident in Tullygally this morning.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.21 on Thursday, 02 September 2021 following reports of an incident on the Tullygally area, Craigavon.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the scene.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th January 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye General view of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co. Armagh, which in the last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

