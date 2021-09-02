Patient rushed to hospital after incident in Craigavon
A patient has been rushed to hospital after an incident in Craigavon this morning.
It is understood the NI Ambulance Service received a 999 call to an incident in Tullygally this morning.
A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.21 on Thursday, 02 September 2021 following reports of an incident on the Tullygally area, Craigavon.
“NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew to the scene.
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”
