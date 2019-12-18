Patient who went missing from NI hospital found dead

A man who went missing yesterday morning from an NI hospital has been found dead.

Mr Crawford (55) went missing from Craigavon Area Hospital wearing just a dressing gown at 9am yesterday morning.

Overnight conditions were bitterly cold and police had asked the public to check outbuilding and sheds.

Members of the public as well as a Search and Rescue team joined police in trying to find Mr Crawford overnight.

Mr Crawford had been described by police as a 'high risk missing person'.

However the PSNI confirmed this afternoon that Mr Crawford had been found dead.