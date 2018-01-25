Pedestrian left with brain injury

The victim of an accident who was hit by a car driven by a 78-year-old man in Portadown suffered serious brain injury, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

George Alexander Potter, Baltylum Meadows, Portadown, admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by driving without due care and attention on April 15 last year. He was fined £500 and banned for 12 months.

The court heard that an accident happened in Market Street when an elderly man was knocked down by the defendant’s car.

Potter was shaken and was concerned about the well being of the pedestrian who had to be taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

CCTV showed the pedestrian crossing the road at the junction when Potter overtook a car in front of him. The victim was halfway across the outside lane and was thrown into the air by the impact. He suffered a serious brain injury.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was a tragic incident and his client had asked after the welfare of the victim.

He added that in the intervening period Potter had suffered a family bereavement and the grieving process had been brought to his own door.

He added that Potter had been driving since he was 17 and had never been in court before although he had received three points in the past.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said what happened had resulted in a permanent change in somebody’s life.

She added that the defendant had unfortunately suffered his own personal tragedy and has seen the impact on families.

From the video, the judge said, it could be clearly seen that the pedestrian was halfway across the lane. He was visible and could be seen. “You may have been distracted or because of the aging process you are no longer as alert as you were,” she told Potter.

Imposing the 12 month ban Judge Kelly said the defendant would remain disqualified until he passed a driving test.