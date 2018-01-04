Pensioners burgled whilst out celebrating 84th birthday

Police have appealed for information after an elderly couple were burgled whilst they were out with their family celebrating the man’s 84th birthday.

The burglary took place at their Brownstown Road home between 4.50pm and 7.50pm on December 29.

They returned to the property to find it had been ransacked and a number of treasured possessions, including a large amount of jewellery stolen.

Detective Constable Connor said: “It’s understood a quantity of jewellery may have been taken. I am appealing to anyone who was in the Brownstown Road area between 4:50pm and 7:50pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who is offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact detectives at Lurgan Criminal Investigation Branch on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1168 of 29/12/17.”

DUP councillor Darryn Causby told the Times this burglary had soured a happy occasion.

He said: “A burglary at any time of the year is disgraceful but particularly when it is a vulnerable couple. It leaves people a bit shaken and fearful of going back to your home. Your home is supposed to be the safest place you can be and if somebody has violated your space it’s not nice for them.

“I understand there was a substantial amount of jewellery taken as well so it is disgraceful that somebody would go in and take something that does not belong to them and people have worked hard for, and they think they can just go and take what they want.

“I would ask anybody who has seen anything to immediately phone the police. Also be vigilant and watch out for anything suspicious and also to look out for your elderly and vulnerable neighbours at this time. Check on them, particularly with the dark nights.”

He added: They’ve violated their space, particularly for older people who feel vulnerable anyway, it just heightens that.”