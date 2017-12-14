Pensioners robbed online of £15,000 by scammers claiming to be from BT

Police are investigating a 'nasty incident' where scammers claimed they were from BT and persuaded an elderly couple to allow them remote access to their computer.

In a Facebook post, PSNI Craigavon said the scammers who claimed they were going to fix a fault, said: "They proceeded to talk the victim through a process of allowing remote access to their computer. As a result, £15000 was taken from bank accounts."

The post advises anyone with "an elderly or vulnerable friend or family member" to "sit down and talk to them".

"All too often we put this advice out, and people don't bother to talk to their loved ones and make sure the message is heeded," they added. "A simple conversation could save heartbreak and significant loss down the line.

"If anyone phones looking access to your computer, don't give it. Confirm what company they are allegedly with, take their contact details, and then contact that company on your own terms- find their LEGITIMATE website and contact details, call them, and confirm whether they were making such calls. It is rare that companies require remote access. Not unknown, but rare.

Take some time with family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are aware of this simple advice."