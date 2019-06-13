All in the Line of Duty, Olivia receives video birthday message from favourite actor.

What excitement for Olivia Beatty whose little brother Jay organised for her favourite actor to send her a 21st birthday message.

Martin Compston is known for his lead role as Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott in the BBC crime drama Line of Duty.

Martin Compston, who stars as DC Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

And the Celtic supporter took time out of his busy schedule to send a video message to the Lurgan girl on her very special birthday.

Posting the video on Facebook, Olivia and Jay’s dad Martin said: “Olivia, Thanks to your Wee Brother your favourite actor has sent you this....All in the Line of Duty.”

Martin said this morning: “Jay knows him through Celtic and asked him to send his sister a message as she loves him in Line of Duty.”

Lots of Line of Duty fans were delighted for Olivia who responded: “Love it.”