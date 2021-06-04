Angie McKeown: NI girl’s family raise £36k in her memory

The 23-year-old Bleary girl died in England and her family were overwhelmed with the support from the Trust who helped in returning her home.

The large numbers of donations are a testament to the popularity of the former Lismore Comprehensive pupil.

At the time her sister Naomi said: “We were in shock. We lost our beautiful Angie and didn’t know where to turn. Our sister Patrice had heard of the Kevin Bell Trust and contacted them. We just gave them a few details and they were able to organise everything.

The family of Angie McKeown who raised £36k for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

“They were really good and went beyond the call of duty. What they did for us we will never be able to repay.”

This week the McKeown family handed over a huge check of £36k to Colin Bell of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The family raised the money via a GoFundMe page as well as donations made after Angie’s funeral.

Naomi said: “On behalf of all our family we would like to thank everyone who has donated in memory of our beautiful Angi. So far we have raised a staggering sum between the GoFundMe page and donations that have been given to us, we are absolutely overwhelmed at everyone’s generosity and it just shows how well loved and thought of Angie was.️ This money will help a lot of families like us who never thought they would need it. We will be closing the GoFundMe page. Thank you everyone

Angie with one of her horses.

The Kevin Bell Trust said: “We are humbled by the amazing £36,000 raised by the McKeown family, from Bleary, in memory of their beautiful daughter, Angie. A fantastic legacy which will help so many families and so indicative of the esteem in which Angela and her family are held.”

Angie loved her dogs and regularly took them out to the Doggy Park.

