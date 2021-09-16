Maxie Beattie from St Matthews. PT01-610.

He was a church warden, a youth leader and even an international indoor bowler, but he was a family man first and foremost.

Maxi was born in Tullyroan near Annaghmore to parents Mable and Leslie. There he lived in the cottages with his parents and seven siblings, older sisters Shirley, Deborah, Dorothy and younger siblings Kenneth, Betty, Eleanor, Hillary and Edwin.

Having attended Tullyroan Primary School, he went to Portadown to Clounagh Junior High School.

Annaghmore man Maxi Beattie was a top international indoor bowler.

He started working at George Scotts in Annaghmore, an engineering firm which made pipes for companies across the world.

During his career he worked as a foreman at the plant and, though the company changed hands a few times during Maxi’s lifetime, he remained on the workforce until his retirement.

Maxi was aged 18 when he met his wife Evelyn, who was just 16 years old, at a dance in Annaghmore Social .

They were married in 1970 and celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary almost two years ago. The couple had three children, Colin, Nigel and Christina.

St Luke's Maxie Beattie during a recent Churches' League fixture in Loughgall.PT03-232PVD

He attended Annaghmore St Francis’ Parish Church since childhood and the church was a huge part of his life and that of his family. Indeed he was the Church Warden for many years.

Maxi was also involved in the church Youth Club while his wife was involved in the Badminton Club.

His son Colin said: “We lived so close to the church, our life revolved around the church. All the children were sent to the Girls Brigade or the Boys Brigade from we were no age.”

Maxi loved the bowls. He was also an international indoor bowler for Ireland.

St Luke's John McAllister and Maxie Beattie talk tactics during the Loughgall club's recent clash with Epworth.PT03-239PVD

He started bowling with Annaghmore Indoor Bowling Club before moving to Loughgall Indoor Bowling Club. He soon became a talented bowler and represented Ireland in top tournaments.

Maxi’s social circle revolved around his church work and activities and his bowling.

He was also a huge Leeds United supporter.

He also liked to do a bit of farming and helped out neighbouring farmers, particularly when the children were young.

He would have went out to help neighbours during the apple harvests and bringing in hay.

But his main interest was the bowls and he enjoyed watching the badminton with his wife.

Maxi was a quiet man and tried to be respectful and get along with everybody. He was a typical country man of that generation.

He went to his church and enjoyed his church and his social life revolved around the church. He would never have missed it. The family tradition has carried on as Maxi’s son Nigel is now the Church Warden.

Colin said: “He was a very quiet man and tried to help people when he could.

“If anyone needed help or phone, Dad would have been the first there, no matter what it was.

“He loved the grandchildren. He lived for the grandchildren - four of them Ben, Charlie, Lily and Isla. He loved seeing them.

“It was hard when their granddad was in quarantine and they weren’t able to see him.

“We hadn’t seem him for a couple of weeks because of COVID.

“That was the hardest thing of the whole lot.”

Colin added: “He was a loving father, grandfather, husband and brother.

“Daddy was very family orientated and all the family gathered for Sunday dinner at the Beattie house.

“He loved dogs. We had a house full of dogs. No matter where we were or what needed done, he would be there.

“He would have got out of his bed in the early hours to collect you.”

Maxi was highly respected across the country and regarded as a ‘true gentleman’.

Colin said: “Nothing was too much for anybody, he would have done anything for anyone, even when he was really sick.”

Maxi died peacefully in hospital on Sunday (September 12).

He was the dearly loved husband of Evelyn, Meadowview Park, Annaghmore, Portadown and much loved father of Colin, Nigel and Christina.

The funeral service for Maxi will be held on Sunday, September 19, at 2pm in Annaghmore Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Those attending the funeral are asked to adhere to social distancing regulations.

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations if desired to Annaghmore Parish Church Building Fund c/o George McNabb & Co. 106 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AP.