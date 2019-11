The annual Christmas Tree Festival, organised by Thomas St Methodist Church, is starting next week.

The event, which runs from Thursday November 28, to December 1, will have a host of music and fun activities.

It will be running from 10am to 8pm each day and on Sunday it will run from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be live music, craft stalls and pop-up shops each day as well as afree Santa’s Grotto - which will be opening evenings and the weekend.