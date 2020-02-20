Asda roll out click and collect service

Shoppers in Portadown are amongst the first in Northern Ireland to be offered Asda’s Express Click & Collect service.

In a first for a UK supermarket, Asda has introduced the express service as part of its drive to make shopping even easier for its local customers.

Those looking to pick up forgotten or last minute items can place their order online and collect it in under an hour.

Express Click & Collect was trialled in two stores at the end of 2019 and in addition to Portadown, the new service is being rolled out to a further 10 NI stores throughout February.

Earlier this year Asda also extended its Same Day Delivery service to 284 stores.

The rollout of both services is in response to customer feedback, which showed there was a growing demand for faster ways to shop.

Kate Hamilton, Store Manager of Asda Portadown said: “We’re pleased to be one of the first Asda stores in NI to introduce this new service to our customers.

“We understand that not everyone has the time to come into store and pick up the things they need, especially when they’re in a hurry. The roll out of Express Click & Collect gives local people even more options, choice and convenience.”

Simon Gregg, Vice President Online Grocery said: “As modern lives have become busier, our customers have told us that they want even more convenient ways to shop.

“We have been working hard to introduce new services that meet their needs without compromising on price or quality, which is why we’re pleased to be rolling this service out to customers in Portadown and throughout Northern Ireland.

“We’re committed to innovating in areas where customers care, with the aim of increasing choice and making it even easier to shop our great range of products.”