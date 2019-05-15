Befriending group to start in Craigavon

A new cross-community befriending group to combat loneliness for those who feel isolated at home is being set up i n Craigavon.

The group, Disabled and Friends Association, aims to help those who are at home due to illness, disability, depression, disability, depression, bereavement, etc

It will be set up at Craigavon’s Brownlow Hub.

Carers are also very welcome to come along.

There will be an opportunity to meet new friends and catch up with old friends.

Refreshments will be served and live music provided by Michael Lavery.

The first meeting will be on Sunday 2nd June 2019 from 3 00pm to 5 30pm.

From then the group will meet every first Sunday after that.

The group organisers ask anyone who is interested to please contact any of the numbers shown for further information or to book transport.

Colette 07470198180 Michael 07876057550 Mary 07840985576.