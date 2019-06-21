Bikers invited to memorial for firefighter Gary Hamilton

Bikers from the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI have invited other bikers to join them to remember firefighter Gary Hamilton who died in a crash last year.

Gary, who was just 27 when he died in the crash, had been a firefighter in Portadown and Armagh.

Coffee for Gary Hamilton

This Sunday both the police and the NIFRS will be hosting a special event close to the spot where he was killed and have invited bikers from around the country to help them commemorate Gary.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As we approach the anniversary, we are delighted to be able to join with our NIFRS colleagues, but also Gary’s father Brian, in remembering him in an event next Sunday morning (23rd June).

“At 9am next Sunday, Armagh Neighbourhood Team will be setting up at the K Circle garage on the Castlewellan Road out of Banbridge along with our NIFRS colleagues.

“There will be free coffee for bikers, and we’ll have some of our own bikers there too,” said the spokesperson.

“This isn’t about scrutinising bikes (although we’ll be happy to give advice if asked) or going looking for problems.

“This is about everyone coming together and having a coffee for Gary and sharing our experiences on the roads,” he said.

“We’ll also have some bits and pieces to give away, kindly provided by the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP.

“If you’re headed to Newcastle or the Mournes for the day, or if you fancy taking a detour in your Sunday ride route, call in for a chat and a coffee. We’ll be there until 11am.

“Any death on the roads is tragic, but it is a particular loss to the whole community when we lose someone who devoted his life to saving others.”

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Gary Thompson spoke highly of Gary. He said: “He was a dedicated and popular colleague. His loss will be deeply felt not only by his colleagues in Portadown and Armagh but by the entire Service.”