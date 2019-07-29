Businessman passed away while on holiday

Tribute has been paid to well known Portadown businessman Albert Tedford, who passed away last week.

Mr Tedford was managing director at Fairline Kitchens and Bedrooms in Richhill.

He died suddenly on holidays in France on July 22.

Late of Derrylettiff Road, Portadown, Albert Steven Tedford was the beloved and devoted husband of Norma, dearest father of Margaret and Rebecca, father-in-law of Andrew and Will.

Funeral service on Tuesday at 2pm in St Columba’s Parish Church with committal following in Seagoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation c/o Milne Funeral Services 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

A notice on the Fairline Kitchens and Bedrooms website said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Albert Tedford, our managing director.”

Portadown Football Club paid tribute to Mr Tedford, “Everyone at Portadown FC are saddened to hear of the sudden death of supporter Albert Tedford. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Fairline Kitchens and Bedrooms have been manufacturing bespoke kitchens at their Richhill factory for over 50 years. They specialise in bespoke kitchen and bedroom furniture and supply and fit all over Ireland.

Fairline have been manufacturing furniture in Richhill since 1896.

The company was part of a management buyout in 1989 and have continued with the production of kitchens, bedrooms and office furniture.