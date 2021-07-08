Call to build new car park in Portadown after delay in emptying bins

Residents of a Portadown housing area need better parking facilities to allow for regular bin collections, says Sinn Fein.

Armagh,Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Duffy was speaking after residents in Woodside Hill, Churchill Park and Churchill Gardens once again had a delay in their bin collection due to a shortage of parking.

Cllr. Paul Duffy said: “The bin lorries have been unable to to get into Woodside Hill because of cars parked inappropriately.

Councillor Paul Duffy

“Lorries haven’t been able to get passed and this has happened on a number of occasions this year alone,” said Cllr Duffy.

“The increase in cars in our towns has put a stress on parking especially in the older estates which were not developed for such traffic.

“Woodside Hill has two large areas of grass that could be developed into parking if NIHE and DFI roads have the will to move the repeated requests I and local residents have made into action.

“I have asked for a site meeting and hopefully it happens sooner rather than later to get this matter resolved,” said the Sinn Fein Councillor.

-

