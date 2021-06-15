Campaign to clean up Craigavon central launched by DUP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Craigavon Central DUP Councillor Margaret Tinsleyspent time recently looking at the issues.

They have also secured much needed clean up work from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and the Department for Infrastructure.

Mrs Lockhart said: “Over recent weeks several constituents have been in contact to raise concerns about the prevalence of broken glass, weeds, rubbish and poor surfaces in the Craigavon Central area.

DUP Cllr Margaret Tinsley with colleague and MP Carla Lockhart at an underpass in Craigavon.

“My colleague Margaret Tinsley and I have since pursued action on these matters with the Council and with the Department of Infrastructure.

“I am pleased that already some work has taken place to improve the area, and more will be carried out in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Margaret Tinsley added: “I continue to press Council and DfI Roads for further improvements in Craigavon Central.

“We all want a tidy, well kept area that we can all enjoy and in this regard this tidy up is very much welcome.

“I urge those minority of people who dump rubbish to cease.

“Carla and I want to see this area improved. If anyone has any particular issues of concern, I would love to hear from you so that we can address these issues for the local community.”

