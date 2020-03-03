Campaigners for men convicted of PSNI Constable Stephen Carroll’s murder to hold protest close to NI War Memorial

Campaigners for the two men convicted of murdering PSNI Constable Stephen Carroll are to hold a protest close to Lurgan War Memorial.

Constable Carroll was killed just two miles away from the war memorial by the Continuity IRA on 9 March 2009 in Craigavon.

John Paul Wootton

The 48-year-old was the first PSNI officer to be killed since the formation of the organisation.

Brendan McConville, 42, of Glenholme Avenue in Craigavon, and 22-year-old John Paul Wootton, from Colindale in Lurgan, are serving life sentences for his murder.

The pair had attempted to overturn their convictions but their appeal was dismissed at the High Court in Belfast in 2014.

Posters advertising the event say it will take place on March 28 at 3pm. It has been organised by March for Justice Ireland. It says they will meet at the War Memorial in Lurgan and then move to another location - the linen statues just a few feet away, where guest speakers will address the crowd.

Brendan McConville