Campaigners’ protest close to NI War Memorial branded ‘shameful glorification of terrorism’

Campaigners for the two men convicted of murdering PSNI Constable Stephen Carroll who are to hold a protest close to Lurgan War Memorial have been lambasted as ‘shameful’.

Constable Carroll was killed just two miles away from the war memorial by the Continuity IRA on 9 March 2009 in Craigavon.

Constable Stephen Carroll

The 48-year-old was the first PSNI officer to be killed since the formation of the organisation.

Brendan McConville, 42, of Glenholme Avenue in Craigavon, and 22-year-old John Paul Wootton, from Colindale in Lurgan, are serving life sentences for his murder.

The pair had attempted to overturn their convictions but their appeal was dismissed at the High Court in Belfast in 2014.

Posters advertising the event say it will take place on March 28 at 3pm. It has been organised by March for Justice Ireland. It says they will meet at the War Memorial in Lurgan and then move to another location - the linen statues just a few feet away, where guest speakers will address the crowd.

Brendan McConville

However DUP MP Carla Lockhart has lambasted the protest as a ‘shameful glorification of terrorism’.

She said: “Constable Stephen Carroll was serving our community when he was brutally murdered by terrorists. To hold this protest just two miles from the scene of that crime is a deliberate attempt to glorify that terrorism and an insult to those who were closest to Stephen Carroll.

“For the organisers to choose the war memorial in Lurgan to assembly is a further deliberate and calculated attempt to cause hurt and insult. The organisers of this disgraceful gathering describe is as being for “justice”. Justice was served however when Brendan McConville and John Paul Wootton were found guilty of murder and when their appeal was rejected. This event is an obvious attempt by dissident republicans to provoke a reaction which they can use to feed their campaign of terrorism.

“I would ask the PSNI to give an assessment whether they believe this event is likely to lead to a breach of the peace. If it is to proceed however then there must be an assurance from the PSNI that it will be policed adequately and particularly that evidence gathering capability will be in place to identify and prosecute anyone involved in a breaking the law.

John Paul Wootton

“Terrorism has always been wrong, whether in past decades or the present day. The continued glorification of those who engage in violence only serves to drag Northern Ireland backwards. I would hope that all elected representatives within Lurgan can stand together in opposition to this disgraceful event.”