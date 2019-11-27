Choirs host Carols from St Mark’s event

The ever popular Christmas Carols from St Mark’s takes place on Friday, December 6.

Featuring Portadown Male Voice Choir and Portadown Ladies Choir the concert starts at 8pm in St Mar’s Parish Church in the town.

The evening will feature two highly talent artists- Richard Campbell, guest organist, with Belfast soprano Aimee Bassett, soloist.

Proceeds in aid of Craigavon Cardiac Care Association and Cancer Research UK.

Programme subscription is £10 (available from Winnie’s Newsagent, Woodhouse Street.

The concert has been a popular fixture in the town’s calendar for many years and has raised thousands of pounds for a variety of charities.

Portadown Male Voice Choir was formed in 1926. Its origins can be traced back to a mixed choir made up of employees of the linen firm, Spence Bryson & Co Ltd.