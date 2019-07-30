Church to host convention event

St. Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown will host an event as part of Bangor Worldwide on Tuesday August 27 at 7.30pm and it will be conducted by Rev Simon Genoe.

Chairman Tom Clarke said: “We go to such efforts to bring international speakers to Northern Ireland and it has been encouraging that our satellite events have received a great response in the past number of years and we look forward to returning to Dollingstown again this summer.

“Rev Dr Eric Foley who serves as CEO of Voice of the Martyrs in Korea, the largest organisation working in partnership with underground Christians in North Korea. He will be joined by George Newell from New Wine Ireland. This is a great opportunity for people in the area to come and find out more about God’s mission across the world.”

The Convention running under the theme, Go into all the world, takes place between Friday 23 and Saturday August 31. The main opening event this year takes place on Saturday August 24 in the Assembly Buildings conference centre in Belfast, starting at 7.30pm.

For more information visit the website www.worldwidemission.org.