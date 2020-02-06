Community group hopes to relaunch local baby cafe

A local community group are hoping to relaunch a popular ‘baby cafe’ at Ardmore Hall and they are asking parents to tell them what they would like to see at the facility.

South Lough Neagh Regeneration Association (SLNRA) is asking local parents to complete a survey to establish the needs of the mothers in the community to relaunch their successful Loughshore Baby Cafe.

Under SLNRA’s Loughshore Family Action Project (LFAP), for two and a half years they ran a successful and well attended Baby Cafe. Once LFAP’s funding ended in late 2019, the Baby Cafe had to stop. However, the attendance at Baby Cafe and the feedback from attendees showed SLNRA that this is a much needed intervention in the community.

SLNRA’s Community Development Manager, Mary McAlinden said: “We are grateful to have secured funding from the National Lottery’s ‘Awards for All’ fund to enable us to work to sustain the Baby Cafe as a grassroots, volunteer led group and continue to provide this much needed resource for Loughshore mothers.”

The Community Survey will be open for feedback from until March 8. For more information, contact Community Development Officer, Claire Hackett, on 07734861778 or southloughneagh@gmail.com.