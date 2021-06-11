Community sadness as funeral to take place of Fr Tony Corr

Fr Tony Corr

The Very Reverend Tony Corr, a native of Craigavon, Co Armagh, died suddenly on Sunday.

Fr Corr, who was aged 57, had been Parish Priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes in Banbridge and also Vicar General of the Diocese of Dromore.

His funeral will be today at Noon at the Church of St. Thérése, Banbridge and interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Derrymacash Fr Corr was the son of the late James and Teresa Corr and brother of Martina, Jim, Kieran and Ignatius, brother-in-law of Tom, Sabina, Laura and Paula and uncle to Caitriona, Declan, Conrad, Ciara, Ciaran, Conor and Gavin. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/church-of-st-therese His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle, Archbishop Eamon Martin Bishop John McAreavey, the Priests and Religious of the Diocese and the parishioners of Aghaderg and Donaghmore parishes, also the parishes where Fr Tony served and his many friends.

