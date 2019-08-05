Conleth Kane shines at Pride and wows 13k audience with hit ‘Proud’

Lurgan singer Conleth Kane, who introduced Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on stage, brands this year’s Pride as the ‘biggest yet’ .

The 35-year-old was host at this year’s Belfast Pride on Saturday and performed on stage to around 13,000 visitors at Custom House Square.

Lurgan singer Conleth Kane and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at this year's Belfast Pride

Conleth says around 65,000 people turned out for the parade.

“ I also had to introduce Leo Varadkar on stage,” said the Lurgan man.

He said: “Hosting and performing at Belfast Pride was a huge honour. The atmosphere was incredible, the biggest year yet! Looking out and seeing lots of people sing my song ‘Proud’ back to me was one of the best moments of my life.

“To have my mum and nieces there was the icing on the cake.

Lurgan singer Conleth Kane with musician Declan McKerr

“Everyone is welcome at Pride, even the DUP! We don’t turn anyone away - that’s the message of pride. Society is meant to be diverse and colourful, and I believe that’s the what the pride flag represents. Northern Ireland has hung behind the UK And Rep of Ireland for too long. Equal marriage is finally on its way, and rightfully so. Love wins.”