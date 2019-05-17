Danske Bank suffers IT ‘glitch’ across NI

Customers in NI have complained of being unable to access cash after a computer glitch at Danske Bank.

ATM machines were down this morning as were the computer systems of bank staff in branches across NI.

The system is currently back up and running, says a Danske Bank spokesperson.

One customer said he had tried a number of ATMs in the Portadown area to access his cash but they weren’t working.

He said he went into his branch in Portadown and was told they couldn’t help as the bank’s computer system was down.

A spokesperson said: “It was a minor IT issue. It was down for a short stretch but it is back up and running now.”

He said it was down for less than an hour.