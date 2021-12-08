Distraught Portadown woman’s plea to find missing Miles the cat

Miles, who came to them as a ‘skinny and frightened’ kitten in 2016, has become an integral part of the McCauley family.

Ruth McCauley is hoping the people of Portadown will help find Miles who has helped her through years of depression.

Ruth said: “He went out as usual from our home at 16 Russwood Park at approx 11:45 pm on Monday 29 November. Usually he would have a run and then come back to his bed in the porch, but he didn’t return.

“He is such an affectionate boy, always wanting cuddles, but he is afraid of people he doesn’t know. We thought he didn’t go far from home, because he always came when we called him. In March this year he was unwell, and when he was feeling better he went missing for about 18 hours, but came back like nothing had happened.

“We are so worried about him. I suffer with depression and anxiety and his affection is such a comfort when I’m feeling unwell, like I am at present. I really need him home.”

Ruth has walked around Portadown in search of him. She is a big Portadown FC fan and some of the players shared her plight on Twitter. As a fan of the Belfast Giants players, they also shared it. Ruth’s friends from work in Craigavon Hospital and from school are sharing on social media.

“We desperately need him home. He could be trapped in a garage or shed perhaps. He probably won’t come to you when called, as he is nervous. We don’t think anyone could take him. He’s not a pedigree or a worth lots of money, but to us he is worth so much more.” Any info please call 07759006950

