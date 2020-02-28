Dollingstown pageant queen is crowned Ms United Kingdom

Much to her surprise and delight, Dollingstown woman Anouska Black made history when she became the first beauty queen from Northern Ireland to be crowned Ms United Kingdom.

Anouska recently flew to Manchester to compete in the Royal International Miss UK Pageant in the Ms United Kingdom category and, despite facing stiff competition in the biggest division, she was overjoyed to bring the title home to Northern Ireland for the first time.

Before the pageant got underway, the nerves were building for Anouska but she remained calm and hoped that her months of preparation and hard work would pay off.

“Competing this time I was actually more relaxed than I have been before,” she admitted. “I was far more nervous handing my previous UK title over last year as I was so emotional.

“I had worked hard over the past six months, doing appearances, charity work, working on my platform and practicing for the big day itself so all the hard work was done and I just wanted to enjoy it.

“I was anxious whilst getting ready here, but as soon as I landed in England excitement took over.

“I was actually the calm one telling other girls not to stress and just enjoy it. However, in saying that I think I will always be nervous when walking out on that stage, although you may not see it, it’s a big deal.”

On the day itself, Anouska not only had to strut her stuff on the catwalk, she also had to give a presentation on a subject very close to her heart, as well as facing an interview. “50% of scores where judged off stage,” she revealed. “15% was a speech delivered and 35% on a four minute interview.

“You were required to write and learn a 45 second speech and present it to a panel of judges. My speech was on my platform, Endometriosis Awareness.

“I gave some information on what the disease is, facts and figures about the epidemic here and across the globe, ending on what my mission was - to raise vital awareness for endometriosis, whilst raising funds for Endometriosis UK and being a member of global community and support groups, but most importantly standing up to try and make a physical difference here.

“Then the other 50% was marked on stage with fashion and evening wear.”

Anouska gave careful consideration to the outfits she choose for the on-stage section of the competition.

“Contestants either wore silver or purple for the opening round - the pageants theme colours,” she explained.

“I wore a silver sequin and tassel dress for opening as it was easy to move in and shone on stage.

“For my fashionwear I decided to be sustainable and re-wear my fashionwear from handing over my previous UK title last year, which was a high street dress with a detachable skirt made by up and coming Lurgan designer Kennedy Fox.

“My evening wear was a Mac Duggal dress kindly sponsored for me by a shop in England.

“I’ve never worn red before but absolutely loved it and received so many compliments.”

As the winners were being announced, Anouska couldn’t believe that she had actually won the crown. “My division was the biggest division throughout the pageant and an extremely hard category,” she admitted. “I wished to place in the top five, so when my name was called first for the top five I was delighted.

“Then the next four girls names were called and I was so happy for us all. Then one by one, the fourth, third and second runners up were called and I found myself in the top two. I remember hugging Sam and when I heard her name called as runner up I could not believe it. I had to turn to the host to make sure I heard her correctly announcing me as the winner.”

When the news that she had won eventually sunk in, Anouska was overcome with emotion. “I just burst out crying,” she said.

“There are a lot of ‘ugly crying’ photos. Sam was hugging me and I was shaking and felt my knees go weak. I just couldn’t believe I had made history again. It was surreal.”

Anouska will now go on to represent the United Kingdom in the international finals, which will be held in Florida in July. There will be hundreds of competitors from across the globe taking part and there will be a lot of hard work involved over the next few months but preparations are already underway.

“Team UK are now preparing for internationals in Orlando, Florida in July,” continued Anouska. “During the next four months I am flying over to Birmingham for our winners photoshoot, judging in Scotland and attending numerous events here.

“Regarding the competition, it lasts a full week with optionals, parties, rehearsals; the schedule is insane.

“To be honest I don’t think it has completely sunk in yet. I just cannot believe I am going to one of America’s biggest pageants representing the United Kingdom on an international stage, it’s crazy!”

Anouska is rightly proud of her fantastic achievement but she has plenty of people to thank who have helped her along her journey to the crown. “I have so many people to thank. My Ms sisters and new sister queens have given me the most amazing memories.

“My amazing director and previous International Ms winner Hollie, who is just the most incredible mentor. The many, many pageant, and my personal, sponsors for their generosity and support. Lastly but by no means least, my friends and family. I genuinely couldn’t have done this without them all. Thank you for the pep talks when I am down, keeping me grounded when I am high, supporting me, helping with Bailey and being the most amazing extended family to us and giving up your time for pageant plans.”

Anouska will now fly to Florida with the rest of the Miss UK team, made up of winners of various divisions, including UK Princess, UK Teen, Miss UK and UK Role Model.