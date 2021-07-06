DUP welcomes progress on Scarva play park

Progress on the new £250k play park in Scarva has been welcomed by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and party colleague Cllr Paul Greenfield.

Feedback on design proposals has been requested by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council via an online survey on the Council website.

Mrs Lockhart said: “This is a major step forward towards a modern, inclusive playpark being provided for the community in Scarva.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart with party colleague Cllr Paul Greenfield.

“The design proposals are really exciting and I would encourage the local community to get online and give their views on the proposals. The park must be shaped by the community needs so that local children get the best park possible,” said the Upper Bann MP

Meanwhile, Cllr Greenfield added: “This park will see around £250,000 invested in Scarva, and it will see a first class play facility in place for local kids.

“I know from speaking to people with young families that this is much needed, and working with Carla and Alderman McCrum we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the delivery of this project,” said Cllr Greenfield.

Alderman Junior McCrum said: “This is a long overdue investment in Scarva and it will be great to see the smiles on the children’s faces when this park becomes a reality. Outdoor play is so good for children and to enable this Council needs to provide the best facilities. Scarva is certainly in line to get the very best.”

-

