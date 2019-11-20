Fire chief Max Joyce’s award for leadership

A top Portadown firefighter has been honoured for Outstanding Leadership.

Group Commander Max Joyce, who is based at Southern Command Headquarters in Portadown, was recognised for his ‘outstanding leadership, selflessness, humility and kindness’.

Group Commander Max Joyce (left) with Chief Fire and Rescue Officer (Interim) Michael Graham.

Also honoured were firefighters from Lurgan Fire Station.

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Commendations included Watch Commander O’Neill, Firefighter White, Firefighter McIntyre and both watches of Lurgan Fire Station.

The special awards ceremony last week, at Lagan Valley Island Centre involved the awarding of Employee Awards to individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in contributing to the Service in the past 12 months.

Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Michael Graham (Interim) said: “It was a pleasure to celebrate our annual Employee Awards and Long Service Medal ceremony at the Lagan Valley Island Centre. Day in, day out, our people work diligently to protect the community and it’s important that we take time to recognise and celebrate the individuals and teams across NI who put ‘service’ before ‘self’.

“Every colleague receiving their Employee Award, or Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, has made an important contribution to our organisation and the service we provide to the public. It is my privilege to publically recognise them and to thank them for their dedicated years of service.”