Funeral details announced for popular musician Aidan Prunty who died suddenly

Funeral details for talentend musician, Aidan Prunty, have been released.

Mr Prunty, who was a well known and talented musician, was from the Blackwatertown area originally.

He was a former pupil of St Malachy’s College in Portadown.

Married with two children, Aidan was a familiar face on the traditional Irish music scene in Armagh city and beyond.

He was best known as a talented whistle player and flautist but was also a member of a number of marching bands.

He was also involved in teaching music and was the inspiration for many young musicians in Co Armagh.

He played side drum for three different marching bands including St Jarlath’s Independent Pipe Band, The Brantry Pipe Band and St Patrick’s Accordion Band, Corran.

St Jarlath’s Independent Pipe Band said on Facebook today: “Yesterday evening we received the terrible news that our member and dear friend Aidan Prunty had passed away suddenly.

“Aidan was our leading drummer and mentor and his loss will be felt greatly in the band.

“Aidan was a true gentleman and during these sad days we offer our thoughts and prayers to his wife Pat and his children Aifric and Senan, brothers Henry, Mickey, Jim and Paul and the Prunty family.”

Mr Prunty was a regular at fleadh ceoil sessions across Ireland over many decades.

He was highly regarded as a generous spirit who always had a smile on his face.

Mr Prunty died suddenly at home on December 10.

He was the loving husband of Pat and devoted father of Aifric and Senan.

Aidan was the son of the late John and Mary and brother of the late Sean and Kay.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers Henry, Michael, Jim and Paul and the entire family circle.

His remains will leave his late residence 2 Willowbank Armagh on Friday to arrive at St Patrick's Cathedral for 10am funeral mass. Burial afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery.



