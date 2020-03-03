Funeral details for Joan McAlister

A dedicated Christian outreach worker from Portadown will be laid to rest tomorrow (Wednesday), after her death in a road traffic collision in the Irish Republic at the weekend.

Family members described Joan McAlister (66) as “a wonderful lady of strong Christian faith who was always willing to help”.

Ms McAlister was a dedicated member of the Irish Evangelistic Band which carries out Christian outreach work across Ireland.

Her family said: “She brought the Gospel to the people of Ireland.”

Ms McAlister was the passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle in Co Cavan on Friday evening. The male driver - Ian Kennedy from the Strabane area - was also killed.

Late of Ballintaggart Road, Portadown, she was the beloved daughter of the late James and Violet and dear sister of Valerie, sister-in-law of Freddie and loved aunt of Esther, Jonathan, Andrew and Steven and great-aunt of Evelyn, Joanna, Timothy, Bella, Nathan, Jake, Hannah and Katie.

Her funeral service will take place in Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown on Wednesday at 2pm, followed by a private family interment. Everyone welcome at her late home.

No flowers by request, donations if desired payable by cheque or postal order to IEB (for Postal Distribution) c/o Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Directors, 42 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sister and all the family circle.