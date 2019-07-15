Funeral details for ‘kind, caring and genuine’ sports fanatic Paddy Allen

The funeral of Paddy Allen, an extremely popular supporter of local sport, will take place on Wednesday.

Paddy, who lived in Moira, was well known in local cricket, football, rugby and horse racing circles.

A fan of Glenavon FC and Waringstown Cricket Club, for whom he also played, Paddy died suddenly on Sunday morning suddenly at his home at Gortnamoney House, Moira.

Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell, whose wedding Paddy had attended just a few days ago, said: “Paddy was a true friend who always looked out for me and supported me. When times were tough Paddy was there to pick you up and back you no matter what. He was such a kind, caring and genuine man,”

Paddy was the son of Margaret and the late Jim and brother of the late Christopher.

His funeral service takes place in St John’s Parish Church, Moira on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard.