Funeral details of pensioner who died suddenly in Portadown revealed

The funeral arrangements for a pensioner, who died in an incident in Portadown this week, have been announced.

Victor Pickering (84) died last Wednesday at his Levaghery Close home and his wife Betty is still being treated at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death which happened at his home on Wednesday (June 12).

Mr Pickering was described as a ‘gracious and humble man’.

He was an honorary life member and former secretary of 1st Portadown BB Old Boys’ Association.

In a statement they said, “The Chairman and Committee are saddened to inform everyone of the sudden passing today... of our highly esteemed past Secretary and Honorary Life Member Victor Pickering.”

Local Councillor Ken Twyble said, “Victor was a gracious and humble man who gave a lifetime of service to young people through the Boys’ Brigade and the wider church.

“Lately, he continued service through the BB Old Boys’ Association.”

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon with the Ambulance Service called to the area at 4.53pm after reports of an unconscious man.

One elderly female patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Police said detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

A woman aged in her eighties, who was also present in the house, was taken to hospital, where she remains at this time, a PSNI spokeswoman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.

“At this stage we do not believe anyone else was involved in this incident. Our enquiries are continuing.”

As part of the response, the Ambulance Service tasked a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the incident, which would usually deal with dangerous chemical or gas leaks.

A service of thanksgiving for Victor's life will be held in First Portadown Presbyterian Church at Noon on Tuesday next.

Mr Pickering was the dearest husband of Betty, beloved father of Paul, father-in-law of Kate and a much loved brother of Lila and brother-in-law of Randall.

The family have asked for family flowers only please. Any enquires can be addressed to Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS (028 3833 8888).