Funeral for respected NI businessman Albert Prentice

A well known businessman, Mr Albert Prentice, was laid to rest today, after he died peacefully in hospital on Friday.

Father-of-two, Mr Prentice had been in business with his brother David in the Portadown area for decades.

The Prentice family had been highly respected, particularly in the motor sales industry.

A committed Christian, Albert was the much loved husband of Norma and they had lived at Ballylisk in Tandragee.

He is the father of Michael and Paul, father-in-law of Esther and the late Judith, grandfather of Rhiannon, Rebekah, Niall, Kerrie-Louise and Aisling and great grandfather of Ben, Hannah, Jessica and Delilah.

His funeral service was in Portadown Elim Pentecostal Church today (Monday) preceded by a private interment.

The family had asked for no flowers but rather donations, if desired, payable to Alan Wray & Co. Funeral Directors, “The Old Meeting House” 24a Portmore Street, Portadown. BT62 3NG for Gideons International and Alzheimer’s Society.