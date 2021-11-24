Tickets are now on sale for the glamorous premiere of A Christmas Dream, the brainchild of veteran producer and director Kieran Corr.

The Craigavon man is no stranger to treading the boards as Chairman of Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society but this is his first official juncture into the movie industry.

Kieran, who can now add movie producer to his list of talents, revealed that they had just finished filming the final scene of A Christmas Dream.

Some of the cast of the new movie A Christmas Dream produced by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

“The premiere is going to happen a week before Christmas and I would like to thank my co-writer Ellen Creaney for her input and advice.

“In total we had over 150 people take part in the film. One of the youngest was Anna McGuinness who is only five and it included people of all ages.

“I would like to thank our camera man Paul Heaney, choreographer Claire Louise Mooney and Jonny McGuinness who has written two original songs for the film and also composed the music. Many thanks to the entire cast and the MADS Committee for making this production possible. We now are all looking forward to seeing the film.

“We filmed scenes at Cosy Coffee Lurgan, Cafe Vibe Lurgan, Shear Experience Lurgan, Perfect Day Lurgan, Lismore Comprehensive, Craigavon Civic Centre, Armagh Theatre, Kinnego Marina, Aine Mc Beauty Salon Carrigart, The Corner House Derrymacash, Miss Mac Dance Studio Lurgan and at the leading lady, Sophie Doyle’s own house.

Sophie, Anna and Caitriona who are in the movie A Christmas Dream run by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

“The lead roles in the film was performed by Sophie Doyle from Aghagallon, a pupil of Our Lady’s Newry and Jake Watters from Lurgan who attends Lisburn Tech. Krise Hamill from Craigavon, Aimee Prigent from Lurgan, Maeve Scullion from Lurgan, Alana Cahoon from Portadown and Odhran Livingstone from Silverwood all perform key roles.

“Sophie’s mother in the film was performed by Laura Haddock, a teacher at The Presentation PS, Portadown. Her dad was performed by Aaron Murphy, a teacher at St Brendan’s PS and her brother was performed by Fionn O Hagan who is a pupil at Lismore Comprehensive. We were delighted to involve all of MADS juniors in the film and this is a great opportunity for them all to perform in a Christmas film.”

“The Premiere will take place on Saturday 18th December at Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre. Doors open at 7pm and the film will be shown at 8.30pm. Due to restrictions a limited number of tickets. at £10, are now available. This includes a wine reception for adults and juice and popcorn for children. It promises to be a perfect Christmas night out for the entire family.

Kieran said: “This film is made in memory of my late brother The Very Rev Fr Tony Corr PP who died suddenly on June 6 this year aged 57.

Jake Watters and Sophie Doyle who star in the movie A Christmas Dream produced by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society.

“He was my inspiration and support with this production. He helped me in what was a very difficult period in my life, fighting cancer, learning how to walk again and appreciating life. He read the first draft of the film and helped me make changes etc.

“I owe him so much and miss him so much. The loss of Tony affected so many people. To everyone who knew Tony. you will all have your very own personal memories of Tony which will stay in our hearts forever. This film will certainly put a smile on my face every Christmas for as long as I live.”

Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/moyraverty-arts-and-drama-society-

Some of the cast in A Christmas Dream - a new movie produced by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

