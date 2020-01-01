Have you seen a grey parrot in the Lurgan area?

The owner of a parrot which flew away yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) is urgently hoping that the public can help reunite her with her pet.

The African grey parrot, which has a red tail, disappeared around 3pm yesterday.

His anxious owner, who lives at Wheatfield Drive, off Avenue Road, said: "He will be tired and hungry and is not a strong flyer. He would possibly approach a human for food."

The missing bird has since been spotted at around 9am today (Wednesday) near Lurgan Park at the Avenue Road entrance.

Anyone who can help is urged to phone 07793 034303.