Heroes save swan which caused traffic issues on NI road after Storm Lorenzo

A swan, which caused traffic issues on a busy NI road, has been saved by park heroes.

The swan was photographed by a woman in Lurgan in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo in the middle of the busy Millennium Way in Lurgan, Co Armagh this morning.

Swan Lorenzo

Clearly out of its comfort zone, and the middle of a busy road, a young mother spotted the swan in the middle of the road.

It was close to Moore's Lane - an extremely busy junction.

She said: "I was walking down town and seen it in the middle of the road near traffic lights and cars were swerving to avoid it.

"Oddly the swan seemed OK to me.

Swan has been saved

"But I couldn't believe it," she said.

However, local heroes managed to save the swan and bring her back to Lurgan Park.

Neil Robinson, manager of Lurgan Town Hall, said a woman arrived to ask for help at their Union St door.

He said: "A lady came to alert me at the Town Hall about the swan and where it was and in turn I went down to ensure it wasn't in any harm.

Swan Lorenzo

"I contacted staff from Lurgan Park and stayed with it along with the police until Park officers arrived to retrieve the swan," said Mr Robinson.