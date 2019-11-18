Huge thanks to customers after Knox trio raised £9k for Macmillan Cancer

A staggering £9,000 was raised by staff at a Co Armagh butchers and deli after Braving the Shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The trio, Fergie, Vivien and Adrian, are thrilled with the generosity of customers and all who contributed to the whopping total.

Last Saturday, November 16, they proudly presented Daphney from Macmillan Cancer Support with their final count.

All three took part in a Brave The Shave event in September.

And at the moment they stand 9th highest in the amounts raised for Brave the Shave fundraiser.

In a joint statement they said: “Thank you for everyone who made this event possible and for people’s generosity!

“This money will help support people who suffer from cancer whether it be physical, emotional or financial,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile sources have revealed that Vivien is rocking her new hairstyle.

The same source revealed the boys, Fergie and Adrian, might be due another haircut in the very near future.