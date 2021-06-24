Jay and team climb Slieve Donard for NSPCC

Jay, a Financial Planner with IQ&Co Ltd, was part of a 21 person team raising money for the children’s charity.

The climb was for the NSPCC’s flagship event Childhood Day which took place on 11 June.

On top of climbing the highest mountain in NI, some of the IQ team also undertook an ice bucket challenge to raise even more money for the charity.

Jay Price, a Financial Planner with IQ&Co Ltd, climbed Slieve Donard with team mates in aid of the NSPCC.

In total, these events raised an incredible £6,500.

Latest Childline data revealed there have been over 1,100 counselling sessions with children from Northern Ireland about mental or emotional health since April last year so these funds are very much needed as the NSPCC continues to be here for children and young people throughout this very difficult year.

Tanya Martin, Director of IQ&Co and Mortgage IQ said: “I am so proud of our team for giving up their weekend to undertake this event which was designed to help make a difference to the lives of children in Northern Ireland.

“It was a tough climb for staff aged from their twenties to their fifties but everyone who took part had a brilliant time and it was made even better by the knowledge that they were supporting Childhood Day. As a company, we have a strong ethos of giving back to the community and we were so happy to support the work of NSPCC NI.”

Staff from IQ&Co Ltd who took part in the climb of Slieve Donard in aid of the NSPCC.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI said: “We are so grateful for this wonderful support from IQ&Co and Mortgage IQ who went to great lengths – and heights – to support NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

“As well as being a fun and challenging day for the team, it raised an amazing amount of money for children in NI who have experienced so many challenges over the last year.”

For more information on NSPCC’s Childhood Day, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/events-fundraising/childhood-day/.

-

-

New building hopes for NI school ‘bursting at the seams’ Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.