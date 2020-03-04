Joan McAlister was a dedicated Christian

Joan McAlister and Ian Kennedy died as they lived - spreading the Gospel message.

Mourners at Ms McAlister’s funeral heard moving tributes to the Christian outreach worker, who was killed with colleague Mr Kennedy in a collision in Co Cavan on Friday.

At the service of thanksgiving for her life at Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown today (Wednesday) a number of friends came forward to speak about Ms McAlister and her work with the Irish Evangelistic Band - which aims to spread the Gospel message in the Republic of Ireland.

Mourners were told how Joan fearlessly reached out to the Travelling community in the south - often at great personal risk - bringing them the Christian message plus practical help with clothes and other gifts.

Passing on condolences on behalf of the ‘entire IEB family’ to the families of both victims one speaker said: “Joan joined IEB in a full time capacity some 19 years ago, Since then Joan dedicated herself to the Lord’s service fully and completely.

“She had the vision of motivating and leading outreach teams in the areas where the Gospel was less well known, if at all.”

He went on to add: “Where these opportunities were limited because of time and resources Joan pressed forward with overseeing every house in Ireland received Gospel literature and though An Post the committee was happy to support sending ‘No Longer Hoping’ to every home in the 26 counties.

“This is being repeated with a second booklet ‘Hope in Troubled World’.”

He added: “Joan was thorough in everything she did... everything had to be well done.

“Joan was compassionate, ask the Travelling community, that she so regularly visited, often at considerable risk to herself. Not only did she visit but she brought gifts of toys and clothing.

“Joan was prayerful, in everything that she did, she sought to glorify the Lord.”

Family members described Ms McAlister - a former teacher at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Portadown - as “a wonderful lady of strong Christian faith who was always willing to help”.

Her family said: “She brought the Gospel to the people of Ireland.”

Ms McAlister was the passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle in Co Cavan on Friday evening. The male driver - Ian Kennedy from the Strabane area - was also killed.

Late of Ballintaggart Road, Portadown, she was the beloved daughter of the late James and Violet and dear sister of Valerie, sister-in-law of Freddie and loved aunt of Esther, Jonathan, Andrew and Steven and great-aunt of Evelyn, Joanna, Timothy, Bella, Nathan, Jake, Hannah and Katie.

No flowers by request, donations if desired payable by cheque or postal order to IEB (for Postal Distribution) c/o Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Directors, 42 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.