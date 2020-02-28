Joe Roney ‘was a man of integrity and forthrightness’

An Edenderry man to the bone, Joseph (Joe) Roney, passed away this month, aged 86.

Born in 1933, he was the youngest of four brothers, Wilson, Sammy, Roy and Joe, and two sisters Eveline and Grace . With their parents Sam and Christina (Teenie), they lived in Florence Court, Edenderry. A fifth brother Bertie, tragically died at a young age.

The four brothers shared an unbreakable bond centred chiefly around football. They played together for The Church Lads Brigade and were members of the Edenderry United Team which won the McKinney Cup in 1954. Joe went on to play for three seasons for Banbridge Town and during these seasons the team was unbeaten. Indeed, Joe had a trial for an Under 21 Intermediate Team.

In his mid 30s he stood in for an absent member of a rugby team and ended up as a scrum half and team captain. He was a long associate of Chambers’ Park Rugby and wore his Club blazer with immense pride.

Joe married Pearl Forde in 1956 and if ever there was a ‘marriage made in heaven’ this was it.

They adored each other and ‘sparred’ with one another as only true soulmates can. They had one adored daughter, Elizabeth, who tragically died aged 29 in 1986; a sorrow Joe and Pearl bore in quiet faith. Life was never the same for Joe after his beloved Pearl died on 10 February 2009.

Joe, as with all his siblings, was raised in a Christian home and infused with a quiet yet unbending Christian faith. His willingness to bear the burdens of others and his desire to aid his fellow man manifested itself in his role as a trade union shop stewart. His integrity and forthrightness earned respect and in most of his workplaces he was both foreman and shop steward. Physically tough he relied upon God in times of sorrow for the inner strength which toughness cannot supply.

He was also, with his brothers, a member of Seagoe Church Lads Brigade Pipe Band and the quartet of three pipers and a drummer often practiced in the front room of their family home.

Joe also thoroughly enjoyed the Lambeg Drums and Saturday nights in his mid to latter years were spent at various drumming competitions.

Joe was employed in various weaving factories, one of which was Brookfield Mill in Banbridge and he was heartbroken when it closed down.

Pearl and Joe and Elizabeth enjoyed many seasons at their caravan in Kilkeel and Saturday nights were taken up with playing pool with his good friend Sinclair Brown. Later they upgraded to a bigger caravan and continued their trips until Pearl’s death.

Joe lived all his life in Edenderry and much of his married life in the house beside his parents in Watson Street.

In his latter years after Pearl’s death Joe had a very structured schedule. A daily trip up the town included first stop Winnie’s Newsagent in Woodhouse Street for his paper, which had to be rolled up and secured with an elastic band. Next visit was to Gaynor’s Cafe in Church Lane where the staff didn’t even need to ask what Joe’s order was but once his foot crossed the door they had already started preparing it. His night time routine included a walk up around Portadown. But when family became concerned for his safety, he assured them that nobody would touch him and that he always carried his walking stick anyhow.

As an avid Edenderry man, Joe was heavily involved in the generational annual construction of Edenderry arch.

Mr Roney’s funeral was on Monday February 17 in Seagoe Parish Church following by interment in Seagoe Cemetery.