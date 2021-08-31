Men from Ballyhegan, Portadown, Lurgan and JJ’s native Tullylish are among those taking part in a 100 mile walk from Croke Park in aid of the NI Hospice this Friday (September3).

Plus country music legend Daniel O’Donnell has got behind the Charity Walk with an inspiring video shared to the team online. They have already raised around £25,000 so far for the NI Hospice.

It has been a challenging three and a half years for little JJ who has cerebral palsy and life limiting disabilities caused by a complicated birth.

Susie and Vincent Doran with their son JJ (3) and daughter Evie (5).

His mum Susie, originally from Edinburgh and dad Vincent, a Tullylish native have been caring for little JJ since birth with fantastic help from the NI Hospice.

JJ needs 24 hour care for all his personal and medical needs.

His father Vincent said: “When he was born he was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and we were told that he would not survive. JJ kept fighting and after two months in intensive care we brought him home.

“JJ’s brain injuries were severe and as a result he is not able to walk or talk and will never have the life we would have hoped for him but he is a joy and amazes us every day with his strength and resilience. He had his third birthday in February and we could not be more proud of our little Super Hero.”

JJ Doran who suffered severe brain injuries during a complicated birth. His father Vincent is running a charity walk in aid of the NI Hospice from Croke Park to Tullylish with 25 friends from his own parish as well as Lurgan and Portadown.

Vincent has nothing but praise for the sterling work of the NI Hospice in helping him and his wife learn to look after JJ when he came home from hospital.

He said: “Coming to terms with what happened to JJ has been difficult and it is a very steep learning curve when your child has complex medical needs but NI Children’s Hospice have been by our side from the start. Along with our amazing community nursing team the hospice provided a light in the dark when we really needed it.

“The family support and family events held by the hospice give us a chance to meet families on a similar journey and we have met some amazing people.

“The Hospice’s respite facility Horizon House has been hugely significant for us as a family. Horizon House has such a warm atmosphere and is a true haven.

“It is impossible to overstate the warmth and kindness of the hospice staff. Our daughter, Evie, calls it the Holiday House and JJ gets so well cared for he sleeps for a full day when he gets home.

“Caring for a child with complex medical needs can be challenging and it means so much to be able to take a short break knowing that JJ is safe and being so well cared for in a place he knows.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received from NI Children’s Hospice and would like to give back to this amazing organisation which helps so many families across NI.

“The challenge we have set ourselves is to walk the 100 miles from Croke Park, the home of Gaelic games, to the home of Tullylish GAA (Vincent and JJs Club) over three days.”

They will be leaving Croke Park on Friday (September 3) finishing on Sunday (September 5) at Tullylish GAC.

Vincent said: “We are going to take a longer, more scenic route along the east coast to avail of quieter roads…and find out how successful our training has been! We want to raise as much as possible so everyone that takes part is being asked to raise £250 in sponsorship.

“Just £37.25 could pay for an hour of specialist palliative nursing care for child with a progressive or genetic condition, £74.50 could pay for two hours of support for a family whose child has been diagnosed with a life-limiting condition and a donation of £279.86 could pay for a day of specialist nursing support for children and their family in their own home.

“All the money raised from JJs Walk will go to help the NI Children’s Hospice continue to provide much needed specialist care to local children and their families, living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.”

Who is taking part: Vincent Doran (JJs Dad); Shane O’Hanlon; Gavin McEvoy; Adrian Woolsey; Simon Cahill; Andrew Hanna; Christopher O’Carroll; Jonathan Quinn; John McGrane; Paul McGrane; Gary Chambers; Philip Grew; John McKinley; John McCusker; Colin McNally; Jamie Ramsey; Jarlath Quinn; Ronan O’Reilly; Garrett O’Reilly; Mark McEvoy; John O’Neill; Paul Brady; Martin Fitzsimmons; Dara Gallagher and Dermot O’Hanlon.

If you would like to donate to the charity, click here-

