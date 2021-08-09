Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Peter Lavery called for the benches as they help to tackle loneliness.

Cllr Lavery said the benches are designed to tackle loneliness and support positive mental health by providing a place for people to come together to have a conversation.

“I think the installation of a ‘Chatty Bench’ in Lurgan Park would be a positive step in helping to improve local residents’ mental health by offering an opportunity for people to come together for a chat.

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery who is calling for a 'Chatty Bench' in Lurgan Park.

“Similar benches have already been installed in Dungannon Park, Castle Gardens in Antrim and Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus to great success, so I don’t want Lurgan to miss out.

“I have already had conversations with the relevant Council officials to progress the matter and they have confirmed that a number of locations are being considered across the borough for a ‘Chatty Bench’ and Lurgan Park is on the list of potential locations.”

His party colleague Cllr Eóin Tennyson has also supported the call saying: “COVID-19 highlighted the impact of loneliness and isolation, particularly when it comes to the most vulnerable members of society. As Lurgan Park is the second largest urban park in Ireland, and has a large daily footfall, it would be an ideal location for a Chatty Bench to bring people together.”

